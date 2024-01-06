Which spots had the most views in 2023? We have the top 10 for you!

The most viewed spots of 2023, didn't we already have that list? No, that was the list with the most special spots of 2023. That was a carefully selected anthology of the best spots on Dutch soil. We now also have a list of the most viewed spots, which is purely based on the views and nothing else.

We're counting down to the most viewed spot of 2023, starting with number 10:

10. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé

Spotter: @TonCoronel

A Phantom Drophead Coupé, that car isn't that extremely special, is it? Well, this one does. This is an Arab with a '1' as a license plate. This means that the license plate is worth much more than the car (probably millions). The Rolls is owned by one of the members of Qatar's royal family, but was spotted in LA. A little further on there was also a Maybach with the license plate '9' (see spot). A very expensive combo.

9. Alpina B3 Bi-Turbo Touring

Spotter: @spotcrewda

You usually like a big station wagon, especially if it is an Alpina. This includes this Alpina B3 Touring, spotted in Zurich, Switzerland. In dark red it really is a very beautiful car, we can't say anything else.

8. Bugatti Chiron

Spotter: @row1

It is now perhaps the most famous Chiron in the Netherlands: the black (or actually very dark blue) Chiron with orange accents. This has already been spotted throughout the country. In this case it was a visit to the Rolls-Royce dealer in Eindhoven. In the background there is another nice bonus: the only Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupé with a Dutch license plate.

7. Audi RS6 Avant

Spotter: @spotcrewda

Another one in the category 'thick stations with a special color': an Audi RS6 in a unique color scheme. This RS6 is finished in the classic combination of 'green over tan'. It appears that the entire interior has been reupholstered, because as far as we know, Audi does not supply these types of interiors from the factory. The only downside to this car are the Abt rims, which don't really match the stylish theme.

6. Koenigsegg Regera

Spotter: @justawheelchairguy

While the cars above were all spotted abroad, this unique Koenigsegg Regera could simply be admired on Dutch soil. This car first stole the show at an event in Assen, and then also on Autoblog Spots.

5. Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Spotter: @astonmartindriver

Completely coincidentally, number 5 in this list is also made in blue with gold-colored accents. In this case it concerns the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, of which only 99 were built. This is one of the two copies with a Dutch license plate. The owner paid no less than €937,133 for it.

4.Tesla Model 3

Spotter: @julian06

The updated Tesla Model 3 is a car that will soon be on every street corner, but its popularity may be precisely the reason why this spot was so well viewed. This gray Model 3 was the first copy to be spotted on a Dutch license plate in October.

3. Mercedes 300 SL

Spotter: @chrisc

A car that also attracted attention was this 300 SL. This not only had to do with the fact that it is a 300 SL, but also with the condition of the paint. The story is that the car was repainted in gold metallic in the 1950s and then sat in a barn in Texas for a long time. The uploader should know, because this car belongs to a friend and he was allowed to go on a road trip. That resulted in these special pictures.

2.Tesla Model 3

Spotter: @780bertone

In second place we find… another Tesla Model 3. The facelift of the Model 3 was simply a hot topic this year. This copy was spotted before the car was even registered, upon delivery in The Hague.

1. GranTurismo, Bentley & Hummer

Spotter: @benja01

The most viewed spot of 2023 is quite a surprise. This combo of a Maserati GranTurismo, a Bentley Mulsanne and a Hummer H2 received more than 66,600 views. The remarkable thing is mainly in the location: these cars are located near an ordinary diamond house in Rotterdam. You can't even see everything in the photo above: there was also a Ghibli and a Range Rover along the sidewalk. This scene created a lot of curiosity and that is why it was the most viewed spot of the year.

These were the most viewed spots of the year, but don't forget to check out our selection of the most special spots of 2023 (if you haven't already). If you have spotted something special yourself, your photos are of course very welcome on Autoblog Spots.

This article These were the most viewed spots of 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#viewed #spots