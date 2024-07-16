Football generates a common feeling that fans share: dream and get excited. During tournament season, it is inevitable that fans do not follow each of their national team’s matches first-hand. However, the bitterness of a defeat makes the memory fade away and leaves a feeling of dissatisfaction.

These were the most painful defeats of the Colombian National Team: Copa América 2024

On the night of Sunday, July 14, fans of the Colombian National Team were hoping for one thing: to be crowned champions of the 48th edition of the Copa América. Despite their efforts, the goal never came for the ‘Tricolor’.

Thus, Argentina scored the only goal of the match in the 112th minute and made it 1-0 in extra time. Which left the team with no chance of equalizing the score and sealed the definitive victory for the albiceleste.

Despite the defeat, some distinctions are highlighted, such as, for example, that he managed to return to a final after 23 years that had not happened. In addition, the national team midfielder, James Rodríguez received the award for best player after the final against Argentina.

The recent loss brings back some of the situations in which fans could not hold back their tears when seeing their team lose and fail to achieve the expected victory.

Among the moments that undoubtedly changed the history of football in the country, despite their result, were the matches played with teams such as Brazil, England, United States and Romania.

England and Colombia in the 2018 World Cup

In the 2018 Russia World Cup, Colombia was eliminated by losing in penalties against England in the round of 16.

During that year, the team led by former coach José Pékerman dreamed of having a notable participation as in Brazil 2014. However, before the match with England, the final score was:

Goal by Yerry Mina, minute 93.

Goal by Harry Kane, minute 57.

The match was decided by penalties, after losing with two goals by Uribe and Bacca, who missed their attempts.

🇨🇴 It’s been 1708 days and it still hurts… ❌ Colombia ELIMINATED on penalties from the 2018 World Cup in Russia vs. England and the end of the Pékerman Era. pic.twitter.com/FWEPyijtQB — DSPORTSCo (@DSportsCO) March 7, 2023

World Cup 2014

With their heads held high. This is how Colombia said goodbye after losing to Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in the country of their said rival.

In that match, which took place on July 4, 2014, the game was decided by a first goal by Thiago Silva, in the seventh minute, and another by David Luis, in the 68th. However, the ‘Tricolor’, in its last attempt, scored a goal by James Rodríguez.

However, it was essential to win the match and, for this reason, the team was eliminated. However, Colombia’s return to the tournament was a significant event, since the last time they qualified for a World Cup was in France 98.

Romania and Colombia 1994

Another of the most severe defeats suffered by the national team took place at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, in which the Colombian team arrived as one of the favorites to stand out in this championship.

After beating Argentina away by a score of 5-0 and having a team full of personalities, including Pibe Valderrama, Faustino “el Tino” Asprilla, Óscar Córdoba and others, he declared that favoritism did not work, given that, at the start of this World Cup, the Romanian team would beat Colombia by a score of 3-1.

Colombia and the United States at the 1994 World Cup

To top off the poor performance at the 1994 World Cup, a new defeat would follow. against the United Stateswho was the local team, by a score of 2-1, which sealed the Colombian team’s participation in that World Cup.

Beyond the defeat and subsequent elimination, that match will be remembered for being the trigger for the murder of defender Andrés Escobar, who in that match would score an own goal that would end up ending his life days later.

