



This Wednesday, a new act of the ‘Sacale Al Cole’ program with which the Seville FC It seeks to instill the values ​​related to sports and healthy life to the little ones. This time the Cristo Rey College It has been the one who has attended the Sevillista state, and his students have closely seen the players of the first male team Chidera Ejke and Orjan Nyland Already the women’s team players Natalia Padilla-Bidas and Raquel Morcillo.

Nyland, who subsequently attended to the media gathered at the Sevillista stadium, dedicated encouraging words to the children who went to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The Norwegian goalkeeper, key with his stops for Sevilla to conquer a point in his visit to Rayo Vallecano last Saturday (1-1), was indicated on the preceding day for his mistake in one of the last plays of Sevilla-Mallorca.

The Sevillista goalkeeper narrated how He grabbed the club’s motto, the ‘Never give up’ to turn the situation and become through a fundamental footballer in Vallecas. Nyland put this circumstance as an example that many stumbling are waiting for them in life but that you have to know how to get up and face the new challenges with determination.

After being with the youngest, Nyland spoke again about his mistake in the duel against Mallorca: «It is important that we continue to add points, we come from two consecutive draws. Before Mallorca, we had to add two more points, but it was my fault. Now we are close to European positions, but we have to improve regularity. In some games we play well and in others we grant too much ».