Mexico City.- Brother Stormone of the great idols of Mexican Wrestling, today needs the support of his fans as he suffers from several health problems that require medical treatment.

He Priest of Wrestlingwho became an inspiration for the premiere of ‘Free nacho’a 2006 film, starring the famous American actor, Jack Blacktoday is going through a difficult time due to a disease affecting your vision.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

For this reason, family, friends and acquaintances of Brother Storm They have joined together in a collection to support the treatments that the wrestling hero needs.

Through an online platform, they are seeking to collect around 50 thousand pesos for transportation, medical care and the medications they need. Sergio Gutierrez Benitezreal name of the one who has carried the identity of Fray Tormenta in the Mexican wrestling.

Fray Tormenta, a living legend of Mexican wrestling

Facebook Fray Tormenta Original

“The years have passed and it is our opportunity to contribute to his medical expenses and general well-being. Let us not forget a true Mexican hero, let us show him that his work will not go unnoticed,” he explained. Andrea Lorena Sanchezorganizer of the campaign in collaboration with Don Sergio and his son.

In the 1970s, the fighter founded ‘The Home for Puppies of Brother Storm‘, to support orphaned children and young people; it received more than 270 children.

Sergio Gutierrez Benitez resorted to the Wrestling to pay for the children’s support and to increase their altruistic work, which became a real challenge.

Brother Tormenta, the priest of Lucha Libre

Facebook Fray Tormenta Original

In addition to the collection, the children’s idol is dedicated to selling signed masks and other precious objects with the same purpose of covering his medical expenses and general well-being.

Also, legends of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL)such as Atlantis, Last Warrior, Blue Pantheramong others fighterswill participate in a function with a cause to support Brother Storm On Saturday, August 3rd at the Buccaneer King Arenain it Mexico state.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.