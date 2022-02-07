Children learn to count by baking an apple pie themselves, grades are out of the question and if you are stressed, you can cuddle with one of the horses or other animals that roam around. Welcome to the first free school of Goeree-Overflakkee. Co-founded by people from the big city, who went to the countryside for peace and space.
#parents #setting #primary #school #traditional #teaching #methods #report #marks
