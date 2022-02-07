Last year, Jade Raymond announced the founding of the developer and confirmed an exclusivity for PS5.

Jade Raymond She has held enough job positions for much of the community to recognize her. Among many other experiences, she was a producer on the first Assassin’s Creed and had a big role in Google before they changed their policies around Stadia. After these experiences, he announced the foundation of Haven Studios while confirming the development of an exclusive game for PS5, although these first intentions are taking slightly different paths.

Haven Studio will collaborate with Mark Cerny, architect of PS5Now, Raymond herself has wanted to detail new aspects of what will be the first Haven Studios title, something that can be read in the media interview Le Devoir. In short, the professional ensures that the delivery It will come to both PS5 and PC, which opens up the possibilities for a large number of players. And it is that from Haven they want to take advantage of all the power of PS5, and that is why Raymond has also announced a collaboration with Mark Cernyconsole architect.

And what’s new around the game? Following the line of previous news, Raymond drops that Haven’s first game will be set in a online environment that will progress and evolve over time, which reiterates the intention to launch an adventure multiplayer. Beyond this, Raymond also claims that the studio is going from strength to strength and has tripled since its founding.

Of course, the Jade Raymond studio intends to go all out. Although the information is still scarce, the professional has expressed that she will have ‘a world that will last generations‘. We will be waiting to know more information about the first adventure of Haven Studios, since the intervention of big names in the industry It already attracts the looks of all kinds.

More about: Haven Studio, Jade Raymond, PS5 and PC.