Just like flasher fluid, diesel spark plugs and a battery filter, the exhausts in this article are completely fake. The bulges you see below have all kinds of non-functions. On one the fake exhausts are open extensions, on the other there is simply an extra pipe added that does nothing.

The first example below will be different petrol heads with a gap in their knowledge hurt a lot. But there are also plenty of other, less legendary cars with fake exhausts. These are, in our opinion, the worst examples.

Lamborghini Miura

The Lamborghini Miura – the first supercar, candidate for The Most Beautiful Car Ever, the icon of excess in the sexy sixties – had completely fake exhausts. The real pipes stop a few inches before the chrome things sticking out the back. It’s official: everything you know is a lie.

Audi SQ5

A very strange choice with this Audi SQ5, in terms of styling. It seems that Audi first wanted four pipes, but then realized that four times fake might be a bit much and the design team decided at the very last minute to make the contours part of the bumper. At least, make an attempt to do so. Well…

Audi S6

But Audi can make it even crazier. These are not just any exhaust pipes. They are not even huge organ pipes behind which small pop shooters are hiding. They are 100 percent fake. Marketing says an Audi S should have four pipes, so these are glued on.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is so boring that even Toyota itself forgot to sell it for decades. Then it went on sale again, and no one noticed. While, if you like fake exhausts, there is still quite a bit to enjoy. Well, exhausts… exhaust. Because one of these two is real, the other is there for decoration.

Peugeot 108 GT line

Nothing says ‘I need a sporty, Ferrari 296-esque central exhaust’ like a 1.0-litre city car with a plastic body. But the Peugeot 108 is now dead and the whole class of city cars is going hard after it. The world feels strange and incomplete without this jolly French thing.

Ford Explorer ST

Additional special points for Ford here. The Explorer ST pipes are real. Except they aren’t. There are indeed four pipes, but the gases leave the car at the bottom of the pipe, towards the ground. This keeps the pipes pointing backwards clean and free of soot. Science!

Lexus IS F

The stacked pipes of Lexus’ M3 rival weren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Not only because they looked strange, but mainly because they were complete fake and were not even connected to the exhaust system. Lexus listened and mounted regular, real exhaust pipes on the RC F.

Skoda Octavia RS TDI

On fast Octavias from the previous generation you got two tailpipes, so you could show normal Octavias who was really in charge. They were, as usual, pretty fake. But on the diesel one side was completely fake, because a TDI just had one exhaust.

Rolls Royce Ghost

What’s strange about these Rolls’ fake chutes is that you have to pay for them. If you want a duo of pipes sticking out of the back of your Rolls-Royce Ghost, have your butler check the ‘visible exhausts’ option, which adds some elongated chrome to your bumper – behind which you can see the real pipes.

After all this you start to wonder why manufacturers ruin their cars with fake exhausts. Read the answer to that question in the post below.