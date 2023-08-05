













These are the story missions of Overwatch 2: Invasionwhich will begin at 12:00 pm PDT on August 10, 2023. That would be 1:00 pm according to Mexico City time and the respective adjustment must be made based on the time zone.

To see this animation of Overwatch 2 it is necessary to consult the news of the same game or navigating directly until reaching Sojourn in the gallery of heroes.

A thumbnail of the video in question will appear there and you just have to click it. It is thanks to this cinematic that players will learn what former agent Vivian ‘Sojourn’ Chase was up to after Winston called the scattered team of Overwatch.

And just after the Null Sector attacked the city of Paris, France. Overwatch 2: Invasion It will include three entirely new missions where you have to combat this threat.

That will be in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Toronto and New Gothenburg. With this wave of new quests will come a new PvP (Player vs. Player) game mode.

Also, an additional support heroine and much more content. Things will be very exciting.

What does Sojourn’s kinematics reflect from Overwatch 2? As she reveals the motivations she had for her to leave the team and how she once again ends up getting involved in her heroic escapes.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

That without advancing anything or mentioning spoilers. This animated short, which is a bit long, ends by showing a series of events leading up to the next season of the game. So it’s well worth a look to find out more about the next battle.

