As has already become a custom, WhatsApp will stop offering support to certain smart cell phones. While it is true that the application is compatible with almost all iOS and Android models, over time, the company improves its system, so unsupported devices need to remain in the past. Thus, The company has revealed which models will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp.

It will be next December 1, 2023 when cell phones that cannot access, at least, iOS 12 versionsuch as the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE and iPhone 6S Plusor to Android 4.2, they will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Thus, models such as Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, Faea F1THL W8 and Archos 53 Platinum will no longer have access to this application. This is the complete list of smartphones that lose their compatibility with WhatsApp.

–Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II and Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

–LG: LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L3 II, LG OptimusL7 II, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L7 Dual, LG Optimus F3 and F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II , LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F7.

–Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Guawei Ascend G740 and Huawei Ascend D2.

–ZTE: ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex and ZTE Grand Memo.

–wiko: Wiko Cink Five and Wiko Darknight.

This is not something new. WhatsApp constantly eliminates its support for different cell phone models. The company has indicated that this is done to guarantee the security and performance of its services.and older versions do not have the necessary features to offer an optimal experience to their users.

Remember, All cell phones that cannot be updated to iOS 12 and Android 4.2 will no longer have support for WhatsApp starting next December 1. On related topics, WhatsApp will integrate GPT Chat into your conversations. Likewise, this is how you can avoid the new scam mode in this application.

Editor’s Note:

Planned obsolescence is real. While it is true that you can still use old cell phones without many problems, these types of practices encourage consumers to constantly buy the newest model. My recommendation is not to go for the newest cell phone, but rather for a middle ground that does not affect your finances.

