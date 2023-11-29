President of NOSTROY Glushkov: Russia will face a shortage of construction equipment in a year

In a year and a half, Russia will face a shortage of construction equipment. This is reported by TASS with reference to the statement of the President of the National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) Anton Glushkov.

Several years ago, the country purchased modern, good equipment, but its service life is on average limited to five years, Glushkov clarified, speaking at a round table in the Federation Council. Stabilization of the market, he said, can be facilitated by the localization of production from friendly countries in Russia. Corresponding proposals are already coming from China.

Domestic companies can cover from 5 to 20 percent of the market needs for construction equipment, said the president of the National Association of Builders. Accordingly, the remaining part will soon need to be purchased, he concluded.

Earlier it became known about a decrease in sales of road construction and specialized equipment in Russia. In the first half of 2023, they decreased by 34.6 percent year-on-year, to 4,714 units. At the same time, the volume of supplies of foreign special equipment to the country increased, and the increase, according to the Rosspetsmash association of manufacturers, amounted to 76 percent.

Many foreign manufacturers of special equipment in 2022 suspended the export of their products to Russia and localized production. In particular, the Japanese company for the production of construction and road equipment Komatsu announced the cessation of supplies in April last year. The Japanese Yanmar Holdings, which specializes in the production and sale of engines and construction equipment, also announced its departure from the country.