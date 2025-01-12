HelpMyCashfinancial products comparator, has recommended the investment in remunerated accounts and monetary funds as the most profitable products for users who have around 2,000 euros of saving.

The firm has carried out a review of the opportunities that investors can achieve in 2025, the year in which the financial panorama has “interesting challenges“, like the choice of donald trump as president of the United States, or the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. “This 2025, the world will have to adapt quickly to an unpredictable environment,” point out the comparator’s experts.

The firm maintains that although these issues seem “distant and macroeconomic” impact the income and savings of citizens. “It is important to understand that, when talking about impact, we are not only referring to negative effects, but also to the opportunities that arise in times of change and transition,” the experts add.

HelpMyCash states that 2023 and 2024 It was a “real turning point” for savers, given the increases in official rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), which encouraged some entities and neobanks to offer remuneration for fixed-term deposits, something that stopped occurring during the time of low or negative rates. The world of investment has also “transformed”, approaching beginners who can invest from one euro and with low commissions.

By 2025, HelpMyCash experts believe that This change will be a “great opportunity” for investment and savings and has prepared some recommendations according to the investor’s savings level.

For savers who have around 2,000 euros, the comparator believes that this money should not be left in accounts without returns and points to products such as remunerated accounts (which currently offer up to 3% APR) and monetary funds (with an IRR of 3.21% IRR), since they offer profitability with “low risk” and immediate availability of capital.

“Money funds, remember, invest mainly in short-term government debt. The latest news suggests that government debt could offer higher returns due to increased perceived risk. If the risk premium increases, as is being speculated, it is likely that monetary funds will provide a higher return and become significantly more competitive than traditional remunerated accounts,” they point out from the comparator.

“Even if you don’t have much savings, risky investment should not be completely ruled out. Today, platforms such as Trade Republic, Revolut or MyInvestor allow you to start investing in investment funds or ETFs with very little money, from practically one euro,” they add.

For capitals of 10,000 euros, the comparator indicates that they can assume a “moderate” level of risk looking for higher returns. Thus, to get started in long-term investing, they recommend allocating a percentage to an index fund, such as the S&P 500, which has an average historical return close to 10%.

“If, in addition, periodic contributions are maintained, the compound interest will begin to work in favor of the investor as the years go by, especially with a view to retirement,” the experts explain. However, they warn that it is “fundamental” to understand that investing in the stock market involves cycles of profits and losses.

For objectives such as entering a property, experts suggest allocating a higher percentage to less volatile products such as monetary funds or deposits. “In an environment in which interest rate cuts are imminent, it is especially attractive to block an interest moderate with a fixed term,” they explain.

For savings of 50,000 euros or moreHelpMyCash recommends “strategic planning.” “More than deciding what to invest in, what is really important is to be clear What do you want to use your savings for? and how you are going to divide and allocate them. When you have a significant amount of savings, it is essential to be at peace with the decision and the investment strategy to be followed. If you are not sure, you could constantly change course, and that would be the biggest risk, since it is very likely that you will end up losing money in the process,” they point out.

So, they suggest diversifyingassigning a percentage to variable income and another to fixed income, depending on the time horizon and the level of risk you want to assume. One option that stands out is index funds or ETFs, complemented by more conservative products to balance the portfolio.