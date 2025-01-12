



Irregularity in terms of play and results is marking the last months of competition at Real Betis. From various phases of last season 23-24 to the current championship 24-25, the team led by Manuel Pellegrini has also suffered a decline in attitude and intensity, which is being reflected, although it has accumulated four consecutive qualifications for European competitions , in a clearly palpable drop in level for various reasons.

In Zorrilla against Valladolid, the green and white team closed the first league round in the championship 24-25. And it is a good time to take stock of the season. There is one fact that confirms that Betis is the worst at this point in the championship since Pellegrini took charge of the team in the summer of 2020. And it is the points, as published by the journalist from the Cope Chain Pedro Martín in his account x @pedritonumeros at the end of the duel in Pucela.

The Betic team has concluded the first round of this campaign with 25 points, a figure that does not even reach the 26 points added after the first 19 days played in Pellegrini’s first season in Heliópolis, 20-21.

In addition, the clash in the Valladolid capital produced another piece of information, also published by Martín, which is also negative. And Pellegrini’s Betis had never been defeated by bottom teams in the Chilean’s four previous seasons at the head of the Betis first team. This season they have been defeated, not only in Valladolid (1-0) but also on November 23 in Mestalla against Valencia (4-2).