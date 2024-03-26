Last Monday, March 25, the former Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves stayed in provisional release in the notorious process that the Spanish justice system opened against him for an alleged case of rape. Alves paid a bail of one million euros and was able to leave the Brianes 2 prison in Barcelona, ​​but must comply with several conditions imposed by Section 21 of the Court of the aforementioned city.

It should be remembered that the former Brazil National Team winger was accused of rape by a woman who claims that he sexually assaulted her on the night of December 30, 2022 in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Alves was convicted of the crime of sexual assault to four and a half years in prison and he will also have another five years of probation.

Alves will be able to enjoy provisional freedom until there is a final sentence, that is, until the appeals are resolved, which could reach the Supreme Court, a circumstance that would take about two years, according to Spanish media.

The Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves, upon his arrival at his home after being provisionally released. Photo:EFE Share

During the five years of probation, Alves must comply with a restraining order and incommunicado with the victim for nine years and six months. Furthermore, he must pay her a compensation of 150,000 euros and payment of the costs of the trial.

In order for Alves to remain in Spain, the Barcelona Court imposed other measures on the former soccer player: he had to hand over his two passports to the court (the Brazilian and the Spanish) and must appear every Friday before the Barcelona Court.

