After Kate Middleton's statement that she had been diagnosed with cancer and that she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment, Sarah Ferguson wanted to send her an emotional message: “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she begins her treatment. I know that she is going to be surrounded by the love of her family and that everyone is praying for her. As someone who has had to deal with this disease in recent months, I have great admiration for how she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and I know that this will go a long way toward preventing it. I hope that she is now granted the time, space and privacy to heal », she has posted.

The Duchess of York refers in her statement to her experiences after she underwent surgery in 2023 to remove breast cancer. An intervention that was a success despite the fact that she was later diagnosed with malignant melanoma. It was during the reconstructive operation after her mastectomy that her dermatologist requested that several moles be removed. After her analysis, Sarah Ferguson received the news of the new cancer a few days after Christmas. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess is still in good spirits,” her entourage expressed at the time.