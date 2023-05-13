The early menopause is when menopause occurs before the natural agethat is, in women under 45 years of age.

According to Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society, 5% to 7% experience early menopause, while 1% to 2% experience the so-called premature menopause at an even earlier stage of life.

The early menopause symptoms are similar to those of natural menopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and trouble sleeping.

In addition, emotional distress, anxiety, and depression may develop. If your period stops for at least three months when you are under 45, and you are not pregnant, it is a sign of early menopause and should be checked by a doctor.

The experts do not know exactly the causes of early menopausebut some groups are more likely to experience it.

Chemotherapy or radiation therapy can induce menopause in some people, and removal of the ovaries can also cause it.

It has also been linked to a family history of early menopause and the early onset of menstruation. Additionally, women who smoke are at greater risk of experiencing early menopause.

Other signs of early menopause include night sweats and hot flashes, and some women may not have any symptoms at all.

It is important to address fertility and family planning issues in women under the age of 40 and to protect bone density with hormone therapy until the natural age of menopause, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

It is important for women to take note of a missed menstrual periodas some people going through early menopause do not have the typical symptoms of night sweats and hot flashes.

If you experience early menopause, you should seek medical attention, as there is a increased risk of developing certain types of cancersuch as breast and ovarian cancer, as well as other health problems related to the bones, brain and heart.

Early menopause can be difficult to deal with emotionally, and it is important to seek emotional support and consider hormone therapy to minimize the risks of health problems. If you are experiencing symptoms of early menopause, you should speak with a doctor to learn more about treatment options and the risks and benefits of hormone therapy.