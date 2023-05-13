Pope Francis received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican this Saturday (13). It was the first meeting between the two since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, but they had already spoken by phone since then.

Before Saturday’s meeting, the pope had declined invitations to Kiev, saying he would only do so if he could also go to Moscow. In late April, he said he was working on a “mission” to negotiate peace in Ukraine, but gave no further details.

“I met with Pope Francis. I am grateful for your personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I talked about tens of thousands of deported Ukrainian children. We must make every effort to get them back home,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

“In addition, I asked you to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equivalence between the victim and the aggressor. I also spoke about our Formula for Peace as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed that [o papa] adhere to its implementation,” added the Ukrainian president.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis and Zelensky discussed “the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war”.

“The pope assured his constant prayer, evidenced by his numerous public appeals and his continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February of last year. Both agreed on the need to continue with humanitarian efforts to support the population. [ucraniana]. The pope highlighted in particular the urgency of ‘human gestures’ towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict”, said Bruni.

During the meeting, Francis gave Zelensky a bronze work representing an olive branch, a symbol of peace, as well as this year’s Message for Peace, the Document on Human Fraternity and the volume “An Encyclical on Peace in Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian representative, in turn, presented him with a work of art made with a bulletproof vest and a painting entitled “Loss”, about the murder of children during the conflict.

Meetings with Italian authorities

Before the meeting with Francis, Zelensky met with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and the Prime Minister of the country, Giorgia Meloni.

“It is an honor for Italy to have him here in Rome. I am pleased to meet you again after our meeting over three years ago, even if the condition you face [hoje] be quite different. We are completely on your side”, stated Mattarella.

Meloni told Zelensky that Italy would continue to provide military support to Kiev (“Our nation will continue to provide assistance to deal with the attacks,” he said) and defend Ukraine’s entry into the European Union.

“From the outset, Italy has been at the forefront of granting Ukraine EU candidate status and will continue to pledge its support to facilitate the progressive integration of Kiev, which fights to uphold the European values ​​of freedom and democracy; It is [a Itália] it is a security outpost on the European continent”, said the prime minister.

Zelensky thanked him and declared that “Italy was and is on the right side, on the side of truth in this war”. (With EFE Agency)