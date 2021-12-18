The cabinet announced a package of drastic corona measures on Saturday evening. To prevent the Omikron variant, which is highly contagious and partly bypasses the vaccines, from spreading so quickly that healthcare eventually collapses, the Netherlands will be in lockdown until at least January 14. Virtually all sectors in society must (largely) close. The measures will take effect on Sunday morning at 5 a.m.

The advice for the number of visitors in the house goes from four to two. A maximum of four people are allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

in the house goes from four to two. A maximum of four people are allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The group size outside is a maximum of two people. There is an exception for households.

is a maximum of two people. There is an exception for households. At least until January 9th it’s Education (all levels) and the school care Closed. On January 3, the cabinet will decide whether this should remain the case after January 9.

(all levels) and the Closed. On January 3, the cabinet will decide whether this should remain the case after January 9. The catering industry closes. You can still pick up and order.

closes. You can still pick up and order. All non-essential stores have to close.

have to close. Supermarkets, drugstores, gas stations, pharmacies, libraries, driving schools, notaries and law firms stay open .

. Non-medical contact professions such as hairdressers and beauticians must close.

such as hairdressers and beauticians must close. Cultural institutions when cinemas, museums, theaters and concert halls close.

when cinemas, museums, theaters and concert halls close. Except for swimming lessons, all indoor sports locations closed . Until 17.00 pm, all ages are still allowed sports outside . Adults may be present with a maximum of two people.

. Until 17.00 pm, all ages are still allowed . Adults may be present with a maximum of two people. All events are forbidden. Weekly markets, professional sports competitions take place without an audience and funerals with a maximum of one hundred people are allowed to continue.

This article is also part of our live blog: Rutte: The Netherlands is going into lockdown again, to prevent worse

