Hacker attacks are more common than one might think. Everyone’s information is available to many people who are dedicated to stealing information. While there are ways to prevent this, A new report has revealed that one of the reasons why this is easier than it seems, It is for each user’s password.

According to a new report, there have been more than 2,000 cyberattacks reported each day so far this year, and as Mailsuite has pointed out, part of this is due to many users using the same passwords. Whether for simplicity or as a way to keep everything in order, Users usually choose the same combination And, to the surprise of many, video games are very popular in this regard.

The report has noted that Minecraft is the most commonly used video game password, with 215,934 accounts being protected by this title.. In second place we find Pikachu. That’s not all, since instead of choosing a combination that is difficult to decipher, many users opt for names of characters and artists, as is the case of Zac Efron, Eminem, and Superman.

Considering that a recent leak shared millions of passwords recently, it’s no surprise that this information is already circulating on the internet. The best recommendation is to simply constantly change the password.In related topics, you can learn more about this recent leak here.

Author’s Note:

We all have a password named after something or someone we like. This is nothing new, but this report makes it clear that many people share the same idea, so it’s a good idea to be a little more original, or at least use strange combinations.

Via: Mailsuite