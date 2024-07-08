Millionaires landed a few hours ago in Argentina to make all the preparations for their international friendly against River Plate at the Monumental Stadium in Núñez.

It will be an important preparation game for the Coach Alberto Gamerowho will be able to closely follow the club’s new signings such as Daniel Mantilla, Juan Jose Ramirez or Felix Charrrupi.

Millionaires Photo:Millionaires

Special match for Falcao

It will also be a very special meeting for Radamel Falcao Garciathe big hiring, not only of Millionairesbut of all the Colombian Professional Football.

To the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta He will be seen wearing the blue and white shirt for the first time after more than 20 years of career. Falcao will fulfill the dream he had since he was a child, to play with Millonarios.

There is a special spice in the game for Radamelbecause he will be reunited with the fans of River Plate, a special club in his career because it was the one that shaped him as a player and as a person.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:@MillosFCOficial

“It’s been very exciting, it’s been a very intense week, what better way to start this journey than facing River, which also means a lot to me,” said the 38-year-old striker after landing in Buenos Aires.

“It was very exciting, it was a childhood dream come true. I had never had the opportunity to play in Colombia. Receiving such displays of affection from the people makes me very happy,” he added.

Russo went to visit Millonarios

It was not the only special reunion that took place in Argentina. Millionaires met with him Coach Miguel Angel Russo, who has very fond memories of managing the Embajador club, was champion in the second half of 2017 after winning the final against Santa Fe.

Miguel Ángel Russo, former coach of Millonarios. Photo:AFP and EL TIEMPO

The coach, who is Rosario Central’s coach, posed with the Millonarios shirt alongside the club’s president, Enrique Camacho.

“It’s always nice to see you smile, Miguel! In Buenos Aires we are fortunate to meet the one who taught us that: “You are my hero,” Millonario wrote on his social media.

