These are days of great excitement for AI with two leading companies in the segment: OpenAI and Googleready to bring to the public a series of new products and functions that will extend to various categories. The creator of ChatGPT will start today with a kind of 12-day ad advent calendar; he gadget most anticipated is its video generator, sora. For its part, Google has already announced some of its innovations, and a wide range of gradually spreading devices that will debut in 2025.

The news from OpenAI

The announcement came Wednesday morning, on stage at the DealBook conference in The New York Timesand it became official in recent days. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipated a special period called ‘Shipmas’ (a pun on “shipping” and “Christmas”), a 12-day Christmas celebration, starting today, December 5. Among the promised news and updates stands out Sora, the company’s text-to-video AI tool, and a new reasoning model, according to sources familiar with the company. The Verge.

Everyone is waiting for the official opening to the public of Sora, which promises the generation of realistic and evocative videos from textual indications of shape, a work very similar to what we have seen with Dall-E in images. In recent months, Sora has been in confidential and private alpha testing with a few artistsand there was even a leak in the form of a protest over alleged exploitation of creative work.

Rumors also refer to a kind of special service created just for the end-of-year holidays with Santa as the protagonist, and perhaps this could be one of the first official news. We will remain attentive. Meanwhile, OpenAI has already formalized a collaboration with the company Auduril Industries, specialized in military technologies: from software even drones and missiles. Its future activities could focus on the development of AI solutions to assist air defense systems, facilitating analysis and decision-making for military and intelligence operators.

Google innovations

Google is ahead of its rivals OpenAI and Amazon. At the forefront are three features that the Mountain View giant has made official: