12/05/2024



Updated at 5:17 p.m.





TVE brings out the heavy artillery in the middle of the ratings war between Broncano and ‘La Revuelta’ with Pablo Motos and ‘El Hormiguero’. For this reason, he has decided to take advantage of the pull of Jaén to get the most out of the audiences this Christmas. Thus, the presenter of ‘La Revuelta’ will present the chimes with Lalachus, his collaborator on the program, as ABC has learned.

Both will replace Ramón García and Ana Mena, who welcomed the year 2024 along with Jenny Hermoso. With the idea of ​​attracting a younger audience and after the success achieved in ‘La Revuelta’ during its first three months, RTVE trusts Broncano to make a good impression in the last minutes of the year and the beginning of 2025. Also, to snatch audience to Antena 3, which this year once again trusts Cristina Pedroche and the expectation of her dress, as well as Alberto Chicote. Meanwhile, Telecinco will have Blanca Romero and Ion Aramendi, who from Lanzarote will eat the grapes at the Castillo de San José.