Knobby and huge: Cedro is a rustic citrus fruit that looks great in pasta, risotto and salad. Unfortunately, it's not easy to get.

DWhat should a salad be like? The white skin of a lemon with olive oil? People who spend hours meticulously picking the white skins off a tangerine will be amazed when they taste it. Others too. And once you get your hands on this wonderful fruit, you'll be craving the next opportunity. However, they are not so easy to find in this country.

You might come across the Cedro, or citron lemon (Citrus medica) in Italian fruit and delicatessen shops, or even from Mediterranean catering suppliers. The season is not long, starts at the end of October and the harvest ends in January. So if you get hold of plump, fresh Cedri now, you're in for a treat. The usual form in which Germans encounter the cedro is: diced, candied to death, possibly dyed yellow-green, fairly tasteless and buried in Christmas stollen. It's a pity.