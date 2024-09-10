Washington.- In their first and possibly only debate, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump will have the opportunity to showcase their opponent to voters.

Harris has signaled that she will portray Trump as a self-serving billionaire who will strip Americans of their basic rights.

Trump has made clear that he views Harris as a no-no who is too liberal to lead America and who is tied to President Biden’s policies.

Here’s how the two candidates will attack each other in the debate that ABC News will broadcast on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The main lines of attack by Harris, who is 59, are to portray herself as the representative of the future of the American government and Trump, 78, as a relic of the past.

He will press his advantage on favorable issues, most obviously abortion, and try to counter Trump’s attacks on issues where he is weaker, such as the economy and immigration.

He will also seek to use ridicule to his advantage, calling Trump “not a serious man” and suggesting that he and his allies “are out of their minds.”

This is in contrast to the strategy used by Biden, who presented more solemn and idealistic arguments that Trump represents a danger to American democracy.

Although poll after poll has shown that the economy remains the most important issue for voters.

That’s a problem for Harris, as Americans are expressing more confidence in Trump’s handling of the economy.

Harris has accused Trump of seeking to cut taxes on billionaires and large corporations and raise them on the middle class.

Specifically, she has focused on Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on all imported goods, which she has described as a tax increase on workers.

At her rallies, she has highlighted plans to lower prices for food, housing, prescription drugs, health care and other necessities, arguing that Trump’s policies would increase them, especially if he tries to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

As a former prosecutor, Harris’s answer is clear: She fights for the people and has exposed Trump as someone who cares only about himself.

He also warned of the serious consequences of Trump and his right-wing allies’ strategies to regain control of the federal government.

He has frequently highlighted Project 2025 proposals for conservative governance that were drafted in part by officials in the first Trump administration.

Although Trump has tried to distance himself from the document, polls show Harris’ strategy is working.

Three-quarters of likely voters said they have heard about Bill 2025, and 63 percent of them said they oppose it, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll this month.

Trump’s main lines of attack will be to link her directly to Biden’s policies, particularly on immigration and the economy.

Trump is expected to use the phrase “border czar” at one point in the debate, and will try to blame her for the surge in border crossings.

Trump, who often tries to sow fear about immigration, is likely to point to the increase in violent crime due to migrants.

She has also said that Harris wants to “defund the police.” She has never tried to abolish police departments, but she does support reviewing budgets to allocate them to other social services that can solve the causes of crime.

At rallies, Trump has called Harris unintelligent and “lazy,” questioned her racial identity and mocked her past romantic relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

Trump has not met Harris in person, so her attitude and behavior will be closely watched, as will her discipline as she tries to resist her Trumpian style and do what she always does.