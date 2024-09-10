As always, an essential part of EA Sports FC releases each year is knowing who the best players in the game will be, whether to play with them in career mode, ultimate team, kickoff or even the new mode that the next game will offer: 5v5 Rush.
The ratings (GLBs) of the footballers are as follows:
- Aitana Bonmatí= 91 GLB
- Kylian Mbappé= 91 GLB
- Rodri= 91 GLB
- Erling Haaland= 91 GLB
- Jude Bellingham= 90 GLB
- Vinicius Jr.= 90 GLB
- Alexia Putellas= 90 GLB
- Hansen= 90 GLB
- Kevin De Bruyne= 90 GLB
- Sam Kerr= 90 GLB
- Harry Kane= 90 GLB
- Martin Ødegaard= 89 GLB
- Donnarumma= 89 GLB
- Sophia Smith= 89 GLB
- Alisson= 89 GLB
- Courtois= 89 GLB
- Ada Hegerberg= 89 GLB
- Lautaro Martinez= 89 GLB
- Mapi Leon= 89 GLB
- ter Stegen= 89 GLB
- Mohamed Salah= 89 GLB
- Phil Foden= 88 GLB
- Marie Katoto= 88 GLB
- Lionel Messi= 88 GLB
EA Sports FC 25 It’s just around the corner, its release date is scheduled for September 20, 2024 and it’s now available for pre-order for $1,400 MXN for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the rest of their respective last-generation consoles.
EA Sports FC 25: When will we see the rest of the OLBs?
During the rest of the month of September 2024, more ratings of the rest of the footballers will be published. EA Sports FC 25For example, on the 10th the GLB of all Premier League players will be revealed, on the 11th the Spanish League, on the 12th the Bundesliga, on the 13th the Serie A and on the 14th the list of the best footballers under 21 years of age.
