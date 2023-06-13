The Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) published this Tuesday the resolution of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment that establishes the school period for the 2023-2024 school year. In Early Childhood, Primary and Special Education, classes will begin on September 8, 2023 and end on June 21, 2024; Secondary, Baccalaureate and adult education will start the course on September 11, 2023, which will end on June 19, 2024; while in Vocational Training the school period will go from September 14, 2023 to June 19, 2024.

The school period of the first cycle nursery schools, owned by the Autonomous Community, begins on September 8, 2023 and ends on July 15, 2024.

The academic calendar of the higher artistic education centers covers from September 6, 2023 to June 7, 2024; the teachings of the special regime of languages ​​will begin the course on September 18, 2023, which will end on May 16, 2024; for professional and elementary music education it will be from September 11, 2023 to May 31, 2024; for dance, from September 18, 2023 to June 7, 2024.

The course for the professional teaching of plastic arts and design will cover from September 18, 2023 to June 7, 2024; and the school period for sports education will be from September 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

The vacation periods will be: at Christmas, from December 24, 2023 to January 6, 2024; and at Easter, from March 25 to April 1, 2024.

Saturdays, Sundays and days considered non-working days for work purposes in the Region of Murcia will be non-school days, as well as the days of the employer of the corresponding teachings. Specifically, for the second cycle of Infant and Primary Education, on November 27, 2023; Secondary, Baccalaureate, Official School of Languages ​​and adult education, on January 29, 2024; Vocational Training, on February 2, 2024; Professional Education in Plastic Arts and Design, on October 23, 2023 and Elementary and Professional Education in Music and Dance, on November 24, 2023.

Local holidays determined by the municipality will also be considered non-working days, as well as three more non-school days, at the proposal of the municipal school councils in which each educational center is located.

During the period between September 1 and the beginning of the course, teachers will dedicate themselves to developing activities to plan the course, such as teaching programming, teaching coordination and other activities related to school organization. As for the days between the end of the school year and June 30, they will be dedicated to carrying out the activities related to the end of the school year provided for in current regulations.

Second-year Baccalaureate students will complete their teaching activities based on the needs derived from the completion of the final Baccalaureate assessment and the admission procedures at the University. Likewise, the students of the Intermediate and Higher level training cycles will be able to finish the teaching activities depending on the needs derived from carrying out the ordinary final evaluation in the second call or finishing the internships in companies.