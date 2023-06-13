A Home Emergency Manifesto elaborated with the support of ANCI with the aim of presenting to the Government a series of concrete requests and tools for the Municipalities, aimed at managing housing policies, taking into account the most fragile, students, the issue of short-term rentals and the needs of the tourism sector: this is the result of the review “Dialogues on living”, promoted by the Municipality of Naples, with the collaboration of ANCI, the Federico II University and a network of local administrationsand culminated today with two round tables at the Real Albergo dei Poveri.

A concerted work, which involved the Administrations of Naples, Bari, Bologna, Catanzaro, Florence, L’Aquila, Milan, Palermo, Potenza, Rome, Turin, Venice coordinated by ANCI, and which produced a summary document with related requests to 4 areas:

Funds

Refinance, with an emergency decree, the Rent Fund and Innocent Arrears ;

; Equip yourself with one structural rental support policy.

Investments

Intervene for the recovery and rationalization of the properties and housing of Public Residential Construction (Erp) of the Municipalities and the former autonomous Institutes for the public housing (Iacp) however named;

of the Municipalities and the former autonomous Institutes for the (Iacp) however named; To assign to the Municipalities the acquisition and management of social housing ;

the acquisition and management of ; Foresee, in addition to the possibility of free assignment to Municipalities of unused public buildings including that of unsold properties and/or object of judicial auctions ;

including that of unsold properties ; Provide resources to cover the remaining 112 proposals of the PINQUA (National program for the quality of living);

Maintenance

Arrange the funds for the maintenance of public assetswhich can also be used for energy efficiency operations, in a permanent and structural way.

Rules

Overcoming the process of regionalization of housing policies with a framework law on Public Residential Construction ;

; set up a national regulation on short-term rentals ;

; give long-term rent is more profitable ;

; review the legislation on state-owned federalism

“The right to housing is one of the emergencies of our times to which Municipalities are often unable to provide adequate answers. There is a need today for a structural policy on housing policies that looks at the quality of living as a lever that supports the social development of our cities, the right to study, the economic and urban development of the communities we live in. To deal with this issue in a structural and effective way, integrated policies and actions on several levels are needed, which must concern the funds available for housing welfare, investments for the expansion of the real estate assets and on the maintenance of the existing ones, the legislative discipline (from ‘public housing to rents) so as to provide the Municipalities with those useful tools to implement those policies that can offer solutions to the various needs that have emerged in recent years in a transversal way in our country” he has declared Antonio Decaro, President of ANCI and Mayor of Bari.

“A national regulation is needed which governs the issue of housing policies and short-term rentals, putting the Municipalities in a position to be able to respond concretely and quickly to the needs of young people, students and the weakest social groups. As the Municipality of Naples we are at the forefront of this front and today’s articulated debate bears witness to it ” so the Mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi.