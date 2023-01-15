Car insurance is one of the necessary procedures for a vehicle to be able to circulate legally in our country. An annual expense that, although some people see it as useless, can be helpful when a driver finds his vehicle damaged by a natural phenomenon. In recent years, Spain has experienced some inclement weather, such as Filomena or some of the episodes of hail or snow that occurred during the spring. Meteorological phenomena that are added to other natural ones such as the eruption of the volcano in La Palma. In these cases, there are several factors that determine if the insurance is responsible for covering the damage or if the Consortium will.

In the first place, it is important to know what type of insurance is the one that is contracted, since depending on the degree of coverage, atmospheric phenomena will enter among the damages that will be covered. In the case of rain, this does not usually cause direct damage, where the biggest problem may be the entry of water into the passenger compartment or the engine, where the

sure is responsible for covering the necessary repairs. In the event of a flood due to damage to the land due to rain or melting of lakes or the onslaught of the sea, the Consortium will be in charge of covering the expenses.

Hail, unlike rain, usually only generates cosmetic damage, so the insurer is in charge of covering body damage. In the case of snow, the insurer must be responsible for aesthetic damage and internal affectations that may occur, for example, when the vehicle is buried. Although if a catastrophic zone is declared, the Consortium will take charge. If in a thunderstorm it is lightning that damages the car, these usually cause burns or dents, where if it is closed and with the devices turned off, it should not affect anything else. With the wind the coverage changes and it depends on the situation, since the reference is the speed. If the wind does not exceed 120 km/h, the insurer is the one that covers the damage, but if it is higher than this speed, the Consortium is in charge of covering the expenses.

The Consortium takes charge of those eruption situations, where all the damage caused by the volcano is covered, as well as in the event of an earthquake or tsunami, where the damage is covered when the National Geographic Institute certifies the phenomenon, according to the DGT.