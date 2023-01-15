The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the Chinese authorities to share more detailed information on the impact of the latest wave of the coronavirus in the Asian giant.

The international organization recognizes Beijing’s willingness to collaborate, but requests “more detailed data by province and over time,” it explains in a statement.

It also requests that China contribute “more sequences” to open databases such as GISAID, the Global Initiative for Sharing Data on Avian Influenza, the first institution that managed to sequence SARS-CoV-2 either COVID-19, responsible for the pandemic, “so that deeper phylogenetic analyzes can be carried out.

It also requests Beijing to “continue collaborating with the technical groups that work on the evolution of the virusin clinical care and more issues”.

In any case, the WHO acknowledges “the publication of information on the general situation” of the pandemic in China and highlights that the latest wave follows a pattern very similar to that already detected in other countries. It also highlights that the data reveals “a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and patients requiring critical care.”

The statement of the WHO stresses that the director general of the WHOTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has had a telephone conversation with the director of the Chinese National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei.