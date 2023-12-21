“Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka seem to have left him,” he published a few days ago People, a reference medium in the United States to confirm new loves and also divorces and separations. According to the magazine, since the singer began her tour Merry Christmas One and All Last October, her partner of seven years had not accompanied her. In addition, a source close to the pop diva confirmed to the magazine that Carey would spend Christmas in Aspen, along with her two children, Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011, the result of her relationship with Nick Cannon, but without Tanaka. Today it has been another reference medium in these matters, PageSix, who fully confirmed the breakup and a source close to the former couple reported on the reasons: the age difference between them has played an important role in the decision. Tanaka, 40, and Carey, 54, want different things. He was looking to expand the family, she was not.

This discreet breakup marks the end of a seven-year relationship that began in 2016, although Carey and Tanaka had worked together and known each other for 10 years before. A relationship that, at first, was viewed with some suspicion: firstly, due to the age difference of 14 years between them and, secondly, because Tanaka was one of the artist's dancers and shortly after starting to Going out also became his manager.

More information

The media at that time were critical of Tanaka's figure, as they warned that it could be a total disaster for Mariah's career, which in 2016, before her re-emergence as the queen of Christmas, was in a slump. They compared the situation to what Britney Spears experienced with Kevin Federline, since Tanaka was also a dancer and knew nothing about representing a superstar of Carey's magnitude. Time, however, calmed the waters, and the relationship received the approval of the press and media, always very critical of everything that has to do with the artist. Contrary to what it may have seemed at the beginning, Tanaka remained in a discreet background, as could not be otherwise in the hands of a diva of Carey's stature.

Little was known about Tanaka's love life before Carey, but Mariah's life has been in the public domain since she began her career. She married Tommy Mottola, president of Sony Music, and they were married from 1993 to 1998. It was his first marriage, and Mottola was also responsible for launching his music career. They had met at a party in 1988. “The relationship really came from working so intensely together. I mean, it became a situation where the 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we were working very hard to try to make that first album that took a year and a half or more,” Mottola himself explained in a interview of 2013 about that friendship that naturally grew. When they said “I do,” he was 44 years old; she 23. Over the years, Carey herself has been critical of this relationship, calling it toxic and abusive: “I had no freedom as a human being. “It was almost like being imprisoned,” the singer said in an interview. to the magazine Cosmopolitan.

After her divorce, the singer had a brief romance with Mexican singer Luis Miguel, which lasted from 1999 to 2000. Later, she married comedian and television presenter Nick Cannon in 2008. Cannon confessed that the artist was the great love of his life, but the incompatibility of personalities ruined their union: “Imagine if Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” he told Los Angeles Times in reference to his marriage. They divorced in 2016, but in 2011 they had twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. After that divorce, Carey was engaged to Australian businessman James Packer: a brief relationship and an even shorter engagement, which was also canceled in 2016.

It was in that period of time when she began her last relationship to date, that of Tanaka, which seems to end, like the diva's most stellar appearances, precisely at Christmas.