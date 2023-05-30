Next Sunday starts at Criterium Dauphinethe prelude to the Tour de Francewhich will depart from Bilbao, Spain, on July 1st and will have a mountainous route.

Colombia has always had a good participation in the Tour and with the track, well the results should be good.

(Shakira’s lawyer leaks the truth and talks about the serious problems with Piqué) (James Rodríguez responds to the Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’)

The ones that sound

At this time of the year, almost a month after the flag is lowered, several with the country’s cyclists who could be part of their teams in this event, the best in the world.

Rigoberto Urán I could give the Ecuadorian a hand Richard Carapaz in the EF team, after the covid-19 forced him to withdraw from the Giro.

Esteban Chavez It would be another letter from the squad that he manages Jonathan Vaughters.



Sergio Higuita, In a statement to Caracol Radio, he warned that he had the option of going to the Tour, but that everything depended on how it went in the Return to Switzerland.



By the sides of the IneosEgan Bernal he was confirmed by the Dauphiné as one of the stars of this edition. He would be accompanied by Daniel Martinez, but the group has not disclosed the payroll.

Well, if those who will go to the Dauphiné have not been confirmed, well, much less those who will be in the Tour.

The two, according to their performance in that race, could have the aspiration to compete in the Tour.

The above indicates that it is too early to confirm riders for the competition and that at this point in the season there are none with the endorsement to go to the Tour de France.

(Incredible: they discover since when Shakira lived hell with Piqué, there is a new date)

(Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)

Sports