Club de Fútbol Monterrey will not mince words in planning the Apertura 2023 tournament, after having been one of the favorite candidates for the title and that their bitter rivals ended up winning it did not go down well at all.
From the outset, they already thanked Victor Manuel Vucetich and they are looking for the one who will be the new technical director and while that happens, Jose Antonio Noriega He is also looking at the affairs of the new signings.
It seems that, for this contest, they will return to the bidding for an element that rejected them at the beginning of the year. This is the Club Pachuca midfielder, Luis Chavezthe most outstanding player of the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and who was waiting for an offer from the Old Continent, but apparently a truly attractive offer did not arrive.
Despite the supposed interest of clubs like the feyenoord of the eredivisiethe figure is low for what the Hidalguense institution intends, since they would offer 4.5 million dollarssince the set of ‘Bella Airosa’ would expect to obtain at least 10 million dollars for their file, a figure that they would be willing to pay in the North of the country.
La Pandilla could say goodbye to its captain and historic 34-year-old Paraguayan midfielder, Celso Ortiz, this after the new implementation of only seven soccer players not trained in Mexico per team. The generational change would be with a younger and national element, in addition, an international with the Tricolor.
According to information from Kerry Newshe ‘Tato’ Noriega He is busy getting the services of the Tuzos player, because on this occasion he would accept the offer of the Sultana del Norte team.
