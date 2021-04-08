In March, Peugeot has led the car market, with 8,687 registrations and a 10.1% market share. By model, the Peugeot 208, also with a 100% electric version, has been the best-selling vehicle, with 2,898 units.

At the close of the first quarter, also Peugeot it rises to the first position among all the brands: with 18,491 passenger cars, a 9.9% market share and three of its models among the ten best sellers. The Top 5 is completedSeat in second position, with 14,455 units sold, followed by Toyota with 13,665, Renault with 11,852, and Volkswagen with 11,590 vehicles sold so far this year.

The listing of the best-selling models In the first quarter of the year, it is led by the Peugeot 208, followed by the Citroën C3, Nissan Qashqai, Peugeot 2008, Hyundai Tucson, Seat León, Dacia Sandero, Toyota Corolla, Peugeot 3008 and Renault Clio in tenth position.

The registrations of electrified, hybrid and gas vehicles (cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) increased their sales in March by 107.5% compared to the same month of 2019, to 27,002 units, of which 25,350 registrations were for passenger cars.

The comparison is made with the 2019 registrations because the 2020 figures are affected by the declaration of the alarm state and the confinement, which closed the dealerships. In this way, we compare with the last year before the crisis.

In the accumulated of the year, according to the figures provided by Anfac, the sales of these vehicles rose 63.6%, to 57,643 units. In the specific case of passenger cars, they grew by 66.5% between January and March, and surpass in volume (54,183 units) diesel passenger car sales (42,763 units).

The increase in enrollments in the third month of the year sit puts the total share of this type of vehicle at 25.4% of the global market in Spain. Electrified vehicles account for 5.5% of the total market at the beginning of the year, with electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounting for 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively, of registered registrations. On the other hand, conventional hybrids maintain a positive rhythm during the beginning of the year, with a sales share of 18.17% in the third month.

All types of vehicles their registrations increase in March, minus gas vehicles. Plug-in hybrids are those that obtain the highest growth, with an increase of 310%, reaching 3,562 units, while electric vehicles reach 2,271 units, growing their sales by 22% compared to the same month of 2019.