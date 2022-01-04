In Panama, Colombian Mario Antonio Palacios was detained – he is considered one of the main suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jonevel Moise. After being detained, he was deported to the United States.

A Colombian citizen was detained on an Interpol warrant issued at the request of Haiti. The same request was submitted by the US authorities. Palacios was put on a plane bound for Miami.

Haiti’s request for the deportation of a Colombian was not granted, the newspaper said El Tiempo on Monday, January 3rd.

On the same day, it was reported that four police officers previously detained in the investigation into the assassination of the President of Haiti had been temporarily released.

During the investigation into the murder of Moise, which took place in July 2021, several local police officers were placed in a Haitian prison, including those responsible for the president’s security.

On July 7, Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence. Among those detained in connection with the assassination of the president, there are US citizens who said that they had no purpose to kill the president, they only played the role of translators. According to them, a foreigner Mike ordered the assassination of the Haitian leader.

After the death of Jovenel Moise, a political crisis erupted in the state.

On September 15, the former speaker of the Haitian Senate, Joseph Lambert, was unable to take the oath due to a shootout that took place outside the parliament building. The Senate intended to elect Lambert as interim president of the country.

On the same day, the Haitian prosecutor’s office demanded that Prime Minister Ariel Henri be assigned the status of a defendant in the case of organizing the assassination of the president.