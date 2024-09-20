Nubia, the Chinese brand that had been forgotten for years, has returned with force to compete directly with industry giants such as Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi. It is betting on high-performance devices and innovative features, and its new launch, the Nubia Focus Pro 5Gis a clear example of this renewal.

Nubia Focus Pro 5G It has an outstanding design, it has a classic look in black and rear glass. screen is 6.72 inches with resolution FHD+ 2400×1080 with a 120Hz refresh rate ensuring a vibrant experience with vivid and fluid images. The screen also features a Dynamic Island that offers real-time notifications and reminders.

In terms of performance, the Nubia Focus Pro 5G It comes equipped with a 2.2GHz OctaCore processor which delivers perfect performance and ultra-fast speed. It also features a dynamic RAM memory of 8GB physical RAM + 4GB virtual RAM allowing for a fluid experience at all times. While your 256GB storage offers the space you need to store photos, videos and more.

Autonomy is also guaranteed thanks to its 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast chargingensuring that the device is ready to use within minutes and maintains enough power for the whole day.

One of the highlights of the Nubia Focus Pro 5G is its professional-grade camera system, headlined by a 108MP main lens. This sensor, supported by the Neovision artificial intelligence, allows you to capture photos with stunning quality and sharp details, even in low light conditions. Plus, AI automatically optimizes images for the best results in every shot.

With this launch, Nubia has shown that it is ready to regain ground in the global smartphone market, offering a powerful and sophisticated alternative to established brands. The Nubia Focus Pro 5G is shaping up to be an excellent option for those looking for a high-tech device at a competitive price, betting on innovation and design.