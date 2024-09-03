Since James Cameron’s blockbuster hit theaters in 1997, the first images that come to mind when thinking about Titanic are Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, aka Jack and Rose, ‘flying’ in front of the ocean with their feet on the railing of the ocean liner. That now iconic railing is disappearing.

The new expedition organized by documents this. RMS Titanic, Inc. who have spent hundreds of hours documenting the wreck in great detail using better technology than ever before. RMS Titanic, Inc.’s first mission was 75 years after the Titanic sank, and over the course of 40 years they have been able to assess and report on how the ship is changing due to the harsh ocean environment.

“After 13 days focused on the debris field, the team was excited to get their first look at the bow. But the moment of excitement was quickly shattered by a significant change in that familiar profile. The railing, once miraculously intact, has lost a section about 4.5 metres long on the left side.“, reads the mission website. “The expedition team and 3D at Depth partners – continues the report by RMS Titanic Inc. – immediately examined multibeam images from two days earlier to confirm that the railing section had fallen in one piece and was lying on the seabed directly below.”

“We are saddened by this loss and the inevitable decay of the ship and debris. Over the coming weeks and months, we will conduct a more thorough examination of the condition of the Titanic and its changes over time. While the Titanic’s demise is inevitable, this evidence reinforces our mission to preserve and document what we can before it is too late.”