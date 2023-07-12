During a long playing season, athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonel Messi, Cesc Fábregas, Marcus Rashford, Mbappé, among others, take advantage of their vacations to travel to different destinations.

In the case of some footballers, they prefer a quiet trip to an island paradise, some take their months off at home or others visit big cities around the world.

For example, Ibiza, Dubai, New York and the Maldives are just some of the favorite places for players.

These are the destinations of footballers

Dubai

One of the favorite vacation spots is Dubai. This is chosen by the players to walk its streets, get around, visit some hotels and enjoy the best restaurants in the area.

Crisitano Ronaldo usually visits the Arab city to rest from the big tournaments.

Ibiza

One of the busiest islands in the Mediterranean Sea is Ibiza. There, the warm climate, the beaches and the sea are calm places to take a vacation. In addition, the nightlife in this area is very attractive, so much so that there are several electronic clubs.

In 2022, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Cesc Fallegas brought their families to the islandwhile they chatted on a yacht through the crystal clear waters and the incredible landscapes.

Las Vegas

Wrexham Football Club star Paul Mullin He traveled to Las Vegas in 2022 to relax after a busy season in the Premier League. During his stay, he took the opportunity to go to a swimming pool with his friends and have some fun.

Cameroon



While the fate of Kylian Mbappé is defined for the next season, the Frenchman took a vacation in Cameroon to play basketball, spend time with some children and visit their families.

Bahamas

Recently, Argentine star Lionel Messi enjoyed a leisurely family trip to the Bahamas. Through his networks, he shared the photos with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Lionel Messi heading to Miami

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME