NATO leaders addressed the challenges presented by a “coercive” China to “Euro-Atlantic security and values” at their Vilnius summit on Tuesday, warning that Beijing is using its economic clout to create strategic dependencies and try to subvert the international order.

“China is not our opponent and we have to continue to commit ourselves,” said the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference at the end of the first day of the summit.

The Norwegian politician stressed, however, that “Beijing’s growing assertiveness affects our security” and challenges the rules-based international order.

In the declaration approved by the leaders, the allies stressed that “China’s declared ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, our security and our values”.

“We remain open to constructive engagement with China, which includes building reciprocal transparency, with the aim of safeguarding the alliance’s security interests,” they stressed.

At last year’s summit in Madrid, allied leaders had already mentioned the challenges presented by China’s behavior.

“We continue to face cyber, space, hybrid and other asymmetric threats, as well as the malicious use of emerging and disruptive technologies,” they added in the same paragraph of the statement.

Also according to the allies, China employs “a wide range of political, economic and military tools to increase its global presence and project its power”, while “maintaining a lack of transparency about its strategy, intentions and military reinforcement”.

“China’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target allies and undermine alliance security,” they said, noting that Beijing is trying to control strategic technology and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, strategic materials and supply chains.

In any case, the 31 allies were “open to a constructive engagement” with China, which includes “reciprocal transparency” with a view to safeguarding the alliance’s security interests.

“We will uphold our shared values ​​and the rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation,” they said.

At the same time, they declared that the deepening of the China-Russia strategic partnership and “its mutually reinforcing attempts to undermine the international order” are “contrary to our values ​​and interests”.

In that context, they urged Beijing to play a “constructive role” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to condemn Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and to refrain from supporting the Russian war effort in any way.

“We make a special appeal to China to act responsibly and refrain from providing any kind of lethal aid to Russia,” the allied leaders said.

Furthermore, they warned that China is “rapidly expanding and diversifying its nuclear arsenal”, with more nuclear warheads and a greater number of sophisticated delivery systems to establish a nuclear triad, while “not committing itself” to transparency or control of this type of weaponry.

“The Indo-Pacific is important for NATO, given that events in that region can directly affect Euro-Atlantic security,” they stressed.

Finally, they stressed that any “deliberate” attack against critical Allied infrastructure, including submarines, will receive “a united and determined response”.