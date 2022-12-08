For all soccer fans, the World Cup is the most anticipated spectacle and it is without a doubt a whole party. The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been quite spectacular and it is that in each world tournament there are some revelations that shake the world of football and ignite the passion for the sport even more.
Important teams have already said goodbye to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, such as Spain, Germany and Uruguay. Surprises were not lacking in the hands of teams with emerging soccer such as Japan, Morocco and South Korea. Despite the fact that some teams have already said goodbye to the tournament, they managed to send the right message with their tactical and organized football. Bringing joy to his fans.
Even when some very important teams worldwide have been eliminated from the tournament, a group of very important teams remain alive. Next, we will review which Atlético de Madrid players remain in the competition and in which teams.
The French striker is the first on this list. The Atlético de Madrid attacker is the one who represents the ‘Rojiblancos’ in the French team. Griezmann, is one of the leaders on the field of play and has shown that with his game, the ‘Gauls’ can advance until they reach the objectives that have been proposed.
Argentina
Another of the players who make life at Atlético de Madrid and also remain in the World Cup tournament is the Argentine Rodrigo De Paul. The midfielder, despite not having many minutes in his team, is one of the leaders on the pitch for the Argentina team.
The young Argentine winger was recently signed by Atlético de Madrid and promises to be an important piece for the ‘El Cholo’ system.
‘Angelito’ Correa is another of the options that Lionel Scaloni has in the Argentine team. The player has a contract with Atlético de Madrid and despite not enjoying many minutes in his club, he remains a revulsive piece for Diego Simeone.
Portugal
It’s probably repetitive, but even though he’s not usually a starting piece for Diego Simeone at Atlético de Madrid, Joao Felix has proven to be very important for the Portuguese team. With his good performances, he will very surely reconsider the situation between the player and the club.
Croatia
The Croatian goalkeeper Ivo is probably one of the players with the least impact in the media and surely few will know that he is currently an Atlético de Madrid player. The 26-year-old is a substitute goalkeeper with the Croatian national team.
