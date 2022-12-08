The sixth wave of Covid-19 has already reached Mexicoor, although this time it would be less lethal than its predecessors, but just as contagious.

The rise in the number of cases from four or five weeks agoindicates a specialist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Samuel Ponce de León, coordinator of the University Program for Research on Epidemiological and Emerging Risks (PUIREE) and of the University Commission for the Attention of Covid-19 of the UNAM, said that the cases are not so serious and lethal, because the The variant of the virus that continues to circulate is omicron, with a wide diversity of subvariants.

“Simultaneously, we have seen that the transmission of influenza, which had remained limited in the previous two years thanks to prevention measures (use of face masks, healthy distance, constant hand washing, ventilation in closed places, etc.), is increasing considerably because these measures have already been relaxed,” said the UNAM specialist.

He added that it should be considered that during the winter season there is contact with a large number of viruses and that we should choose to strengthen our immune system to deal with them. In the case of influenza and other acute respiratory infectionsthis did not happen at least in the last two years.

For example, he said that in the case of children from one to five years old who were in a “bubble” during the first years of the pandemic, now that they are out again they are exposed to the previous viruses and how they don’t have good defenses, they lack immunological experience, they get sick.

In serious cases, such as those that have occurred in the USA and Europe, the number of children with acute respiratory problems who need to be hospitalized is increasing. In this autumn-winter season, faced with the new wave of Covid-19, but also with the appearance of other viruses that cause acute respiratory diseases, there is no other way but to resume prevention measures.

The UNAM specialist said that It is essential to continue using the face mask, especially. “If the Ministry of Health decided that it was no longer mandatory to use it, this does not mean that it is imperative not to use it. It is our responsibility to take care of ourselves and others.”

He added that it should be understood that, apart from SARS-CoV-2, at this time of year there are other viruses that can play tricks, such as influenza, respiratory syncytial, metapnemovirus, rhinovirus.

We recommend you read:

Therefore, if meetings with family or friends are held in a house, or if you attend an auditorium, a stadium or any other place where many people gather, it is best to use a face mask correctly so as not to get sick and not infect other people. if you had an active infection and not obvious at the time.