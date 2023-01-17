Yesterday Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi sat in the same chair, an hour apart, in the conference room of the King Fahd Stadium which will host the 35th Italian Super Cup tonight. The trophy was on the table. Inzaghi caressed the tricolor ribbons. He has more confidence because as a coach he has already won 3. If he contests the fourth, he will equal the record of Lippi and Capello and will allow his club to even the score with Milan: 7 trophies.