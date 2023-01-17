“The last of us came to HBO Max with all the high expectations against it. However, the production was in charge of the creators of “Chernobyl” and the result was cause for celebration for both movie and video game lovers. By unanimous vote, the production is already the best adaptation of a video game ever made.

As if that wasn’t enough of a feat, it’s also become the most successful zombie series we’ve seen on the small screen, beating Netflix’s disastrous “Resident Evil” and “The Walking Dead” according to Rotten Tomatoes rankings. .

The series conquered critics and fans

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Last of Us” had a 99% approval from critics. “Retaining the most addictive aspects of its beloved source material, it also delves into the story. It is a binge-worthy television show that ranks among the best video game adaptations of all time,” the consensus ruled.

On the other hand, it got a 96% approval from the fans. Expectations were high and this was reflected on the day of its premiere: The HBO Max platform fell due to the saturation of users accessing the show.

What series of zombies surpassed “The last of us”?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in “The last of us”, the HBO Max series that adapts the popular infected video game in a post-apocalyptic world. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max

This is the Rotten Tomatoes ranking of the best zombie series in history.