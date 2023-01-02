The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said this Sunday (Jan 1, 2023) that “there will be no more playpen”, in reference to the space where supporters talked with the former head of the Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency.

The petista gave the statement upon his arrival at Itamaraty, where a cocktail is offered for allies and foreign authorities.

Watch (59s):

Part of the playpen structure has already been removed from Alvorada. Journalists did not have access to the site. It was a reserved area that became known for Bolsonaro’s daily contact with supporters.

Watch the removal of part of the playpen (1min50s):

The playpen underwent changes throughout the former president’s term. Previously, it was located outside the gates of the official residence, close to the space for accredited journalists.

During the pandemic, in 2020, Bolsonaro’s interview numbers decreased and there was an escalation of hostility from supporters against press professionals. The then president transferred the metal structure to the inside of the gates.

The site gained more structure, with railings and a tent in June 2020. To enter, supporters needed to go through accreditation and be led by security to the tent.