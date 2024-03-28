He time is urgent and there cannot be truce. The candidates to senators of the main parties and coalitions will not suspend activities during the Easter holidaysthe morenistas: Enrique Inzunza and Imelda Castrowere in Guasave yesterday and report that they will continue their proselytizing work, without bothering the people who are looking for rest.

They will do discreet activities at the entrance of the Beaches but they won't stop.

Jesús Valdés and Nubia Ramos, from the Verde Ecologistathey were reported to have come the day before Mazatlan and yesterday they were in Leyva Solano in Guasave, and “they will continue working every day.”

Paloma Sánchez and Eduardo Ortiz, from the Fuerza y ​​Corazón alliance for Mexicothey went to El Dorado, where they proselytized among motorists and then in Navolato in a massive meeting: producers, fishermen and ranchers complained that they are abandoned.

Only Fernanda Rivera, from Movimiento Ciudadanoreported that it would suspend activities yesterday afternoon to resume them on Sunday, because “it is family time and people don't like being on top of them.”

Potpourri. The drought is beginning to wreak havoc in the mountain municipalities, the authorities of 11 of them have already asked to support them with water in pipes for human consumption according to the Secretary of Welfare, María Inés Pérez. Among those who have launched a call for help, in the north of the state are: Choix, El Fuerte and Sinaloa, despite the fact that at the beginning of the week a small drizzle fell and it even snowed in several parts of the mountains, which encourages the We hope that soon there will be considerable landslides to increase the reservoir capacity of the dams. Today they will start sending them pipes.

ZAMORA. The Mochitense senator Mario Zamora accompanied the PAN presidential candidate “Up Sinaloa,” says Mario.

SECURITY. Hundreds of elements from: the police, traffic, civil protection, Firefighters, Red Cross and the Mexican Navy, mobilized to the: roads, beaches and recreational centers and set up camps to protect and assist vacationers to prevent them from suffering any type of accident or mishap, to ensure they have a safe vacation. But it is also necessary to take care of yourself.

SUPER WEIGHT. Despite the slight reduction in interest rates made by the Bank of Mexico, the so-called Mexican super peso appreciated and was quoted at 16.65 against the dollar, the highest value it has achieved since December 2015.

RECORDS. Now if the local candidates for: mayors and deputies, are in the beginning of the taste, the registration for the candidacies before the municipal councils and the Electoral Institute will open yesterday, which closes on April 5. It is common for party leaders to monopolize the power of the records, so it is expected that these will be requested in Culiacán and then copies will be delivered to the municipalities.

On Thursday, water will begin to be brought in pipes”: Inés Pérez, Secretary of Welfare.

