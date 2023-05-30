Players will soon be able to subscribe to playstation plus at a reduced price, as Sony confirms the sale event days of play by June 2023. PS Plus offers players three options, with the category being Essential the same as the previous version of the subscription service. The categories Extra and Premium of PS Plus they give users access to a large number of games at higher prices, in addition to the benefits they get from the category Essential.

PS Plus Extra allows fans to play hundreds of titles from PS5 and ps4while the category Premium gives you access to selected games from PS1, ps2 and PSP at no additional cost. Additionally, subscribers to PS Plus Premium can transfer titles ps3 and download time-limited trial versions of games like God of War Ragnarok and sonic frontiers. PS Plus Extra has a cost of $99.99 per year, while Premium It is priced at $119.99 but sony has confirmed that subscriptions to Plus soon they will be available at lower prices.

The sale event days of play for 2023 starts on June 2, allowing users to get discounts on a wide variety of games and accessories. This includes a discount on subscriptions to PS Plus, since players will get a 25% discount on 12-month plans for all three categories. The members of PS Plus Essential and Extra they will also receive a 25% discount if they decide to upgrade to the higher ranks in their respective categories. Players should note that this offer will end on June 12, so they have around 10 days to sign up for PS Plus or extend your membership.

In addition to PS Plus, sony will offer discounts on a variety of games and downloadable content on the PS Storebut users will have to wait until June 2 for a full list. sony confirm that the accessories PlayStationas the controls DualSense, will also be on sale at participating retailers, but the offer may vary by region. Customers in select regions can also get games and accessories at reduced prices in the store PS Directwhile users can find products on sale in the official store playstation gear.

Overall, this special sale will allow fans to purchase a wide variety of items, from games to accessories, at a reduced price. days of play is an annual event and is one of the few opportunities players have to buy PS Plus at lower prices. sony also offers memberships PS Plus on sale during Black Friday, so fans can wait until then to buy it too.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: This is the chance you’ve been waiting for to return to PlayStation Plus. Take advantage of all the discounts and stay tuned for what is announced daily for days of play.