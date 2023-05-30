The Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó, whom more than 50 countries recognized as interim president from 2019 to 2022, affirmed this Monday that the president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, attacks him to “whiten” the record of the ruler of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, against human rights.

Guaidó added on Twitter that “denialist attitudes of heads of state are an endorsement for individuals like Maduro to continue acting with impunity”.

From the US, where he traveled last month from Bogotá, after the Colombian government did not allow him to stay in that country, Guaidó thus reacted to some comments made by Lula about his interim Presidency, which he assumed as president of the National Assembly as a result of many countries not recognizing the legitimacy of the 2019 elections, won by Maduro.

The Brazilian president said this Monday in Brasilia together with Maduro, who traveled to Brazil for a South American summit, that It was “absurd” that democratic countries in Europe and America recognized the opposition Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

“Lula attacks me to avoid the obvious; he launders and supports who is accused of torturing the opposition, terrorism and drug trafficking and for creating the largest displacement crisis on the continent,” he wrote on Twitter.

The opposition leader wondered if apart from the attacks on his person, “he will talk about elections and human rights (human rights) with Maduro.” “The president of Brazil @lulaofical, due to ideological and economic ties, revictimizes the Venezuelan people by denying the dictatorial character of Maduro. Forget the murdered, the victims, the destruction of the Amazon and the millions of migrants“, he stressed.

According to what Lula said in Caracas, he came to “fight” with European social democratic leaders and with politicians from the United States and Latin American countries for the recognition of Guaidó.

“He told the Europeans that he did not understand that a continent that exercised democracy as fully as Europe could support the idea that the impostor (Guaidó) was the president,” Lula stressed.

The Brazilian president, who received Maduro at the Planalto presidential palace on the eve of the South American summit convened for this Tuesday, stressed that there are still “prejudices” against Venezuela, which he promised to overcome by promoting “full integration” between the two countries. .

EFE