The spokesman for the presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, reported that the government headed by Joe Bien gave the green light to an immigration agreement to address the problem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“President @lopezobrador_ reported that the United States agreed to address the migration phenomenon by expanding resources to support the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean. He indicated that there will be cooperation with the government of President Joe Biden @POTUS to reinforce and…”, posted on his account ‘@JesusRCuevas’.

One of the objectives of the The new plan will be to preserve border order after the extinction of Title 42for which the government of López Obrador revealed that Illegal migrants will not be able to cross Mexico freely.

“…preserve order at the border as of today with the elimination of #Title42. The Mexican president warned migrants that there will be no free passage to enter the American Union nor will deportations be cancelled; he asked to opt for legal channels” he added.

What is Title 42?

This clause of Statute 42 of the United States deals with collective health, social welfare and civil rights, encompassing legislation related to child feeding, social protection, civil rights and the regulation of air pollution, among others. issues.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Donald Trump administration made use of Title 42. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a public health order allowing for the expedited removal of migrants without clearance and asylum seekers, citing health concerns.

However, various public health officials, including Anne Schuchat, a senior CDC official, opposed this policy, arguing that Title 42 lacked tangible public health benefits.

Under Title 42, expelled migrants do not have the right to apply to remain in the United States before an immigration judge, and most are returned to Mexico within hours.

Although in November 2020 a federal court ordered a stay on the removal of unaccompanied minors, later, in January 2021, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals lifted that stay, once again allowing the removal of the minors.

However, the Biden administration decided to exempt unaccompanied minors from the provisions of Title 42 as of March 2022.