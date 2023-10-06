Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘At the bottom there is room’ entered a moment of tension after the accident that occurred in the streets near Las Nuevas Lomas. This time, Alessia’s car and ‘Jimmy’s’ new ‘taxichurro’ collided. Diego Montalbán’s daughter was driving too fast; In this way, she lost control of the truck and, without realizing who was in front of her, her car crashed into the cell phone of ‘Charito’s’ son.

‘Jimmy’ had Dolores as a passenger, who was more affected after the crash because the motorcycle was overturned. On the other hand, Remo confronted Alessia’s ex and said that this was not an area for his motorcycle taxi to travel through. However, this fact did not escalate in the América TV series.