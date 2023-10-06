Juventus, confirmed the positivity to synthetic testosterone for the footballer Pogba

For the detractors of the Juventus midfielder the “unfortunate” outcome was already foreseen. Well, even the second analyzes conducted on the urine sample taken last August 20th confirmed the previous analysis: Paul Pogba tested positive for synthetic testosterone, in fact, significant traces of the substance and its metabolites were detected in his blood.

The procedure, carried out in the same laboratory as the first analysis, that of Fmsi in Rome, it lasted 24 hours and highlighted the anomalies first in quantitative control and then identified with unequivocal precision presence of the anabolic steroid thanks to gas chromatography. As reported by Il Corsera, the “verdict” was immediately sent to the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office in the nearby Olympic Stadium, and the verdict is now expected shortly. summoning of the athlete by the prosecutor Laviani.

Just thePogba’s hearing will be the key moment in the story: the Juventus player will have to decide on the defensive line and, given that he will take the path of the contaminated supplement for granted, he will have to accurately demonstrate that he has taken all possible precautions in purchasing to obtain a possible (and unlikely) sentence discount compared to the standard four-year sanction. A purchase abroad of a “suspicious” product without authorization from the team for an athlete of the highest level (as appears to have happened) does not constitute a mitigating factor.

Another hypothesis circulating about the defensive strategy that the French footballer will choose to adopt would be that of request proceedings before the CAS of Lausanne, bypassing the Italian anti-doping system, – competent in the case of matches in our championship – to do so, however, reasons are needed that Pogba does not seem to have and the Tas will only be used (in the event of no plea bargaining) for a possible appeal.

The precedents for similar substances (the mild sentence of the other Juventus player Davids, for example at the beginning of the 2000s) are too distant in time to constitute jurisprudence: therefore the application of a “mild” measure to the current anti-doping system is categorically excluded. To be clear, if Pogba gets a two-year sanction, he would be very lucky.

