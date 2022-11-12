The designs were devastating for the White House, the low popularity of President Joe Biden coupled with the difficult economic situation in the The United States predicted a resounding defeat for the democrat party in the midterm elections And not only did it not happen, the current president has the best results in midterm elections in the last two decades.

I would like to start from the fact that in this space we try to avoid the natural tendency that we all have towards different political expressions, The heading of this column does not celebrate the triumph of one or another political faction, but rather the facts that are presented below.

the populists they have a very proven method, the clinging to its truth and the tireless repetition of it as an unequivocal reality that, with the support of its followers, slowly begins to permeate and be accepted by the majority, because no one likes to stop fitting in.

That had been happening in the United States with the pro-Trump current, who we must remember came to the presidency of that nation with fewer votes than Hillary Clinton but thanks to the complex electoral system they have in North America. Trump I never represent the majority, but rather the largest minority, a white, conservative, lower-middle class minority that has felt displaced for decades in matters of social mobility.

The reality caught up with this majority with supremacist overtones in 2020 when Trump lost the re-election, but they have not stood still and cling to a meaningless speech of electoral fraud that comforts them and gives them a cause and the same speech, however reality caught up with them again this 2022. The Republicans Extremists do not represent a majority in the most powerful nation in the world, that is a fact and should be celebrated.

We should celebrate that racism, intransigence, verbal violence, misogyny and supremacy did not sweep away. We must celebrate that like never before the young population came out to express themselves, because it is the intermediate election where more North American citizens under 35 years of age have voted.

The aforementioned is key, since this young population came out to support a progressive agenda to combat climate change by the administration of President Biden and thus broke the myth that when an American president gives little positive results economically, everything it comes down to him.

Not everything is hunky-dory and several profiles linked to Donald Trump have grown in popularity and managed to win elections, but we must keep them in their proper dimension and prevent their bragging and assumption of greatness from permeating. The North American extreme right begins to turn sympathetically to the governor of Florida DeSantis, they find in him someone who represents his interests in a slightly more orthodox way, we should not be surprised by it, that is democracy.

What we should celebrate is that not everything is lost and that the sectarian, abusive and out of tune discourse is not here to stay, there is still hope.