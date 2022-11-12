Prior to the close of the fiscal year, it is advisable to Moral people of General Regime of Law carry out a series of preliminary activities to assess the possible fiscal cost in terms of the Income tax based on its projected financial results.

List of Main Points to review:

1- XML ​​review. Because the acts of control of the SAT they are initially a cross of the CFDI contrary to what was declared, a revision of the XML company revenue for the year. The above is that sometimes there are billing errors or cancellation of CFDI

2. Payroll review. The Payroll Viewer tool allows employers to compare payroll data CFDI How has he detected them? SAT against the company’s accounting records and tax payments. This is key to, if necessary, make corrections that could arise due to errors in stamping of payroll

3. Financial Projection. Before carrying out the projection of the fiscal result, it is necessary to review the financial pre-closing and project, based on a budget, the results of the months following the cut-off date.

4. Tax file. You must have a series of documentation from the company, from its tax certificate, assembly minutes, work papers from previous years, control of provisional payments for the year, among others.

We recommend you read:

5. Fiscal Projection. You must not only make a financial and fiscal cut to a date, but also project the possible annual fiscal result with the Income Tax caused, compared against the provisional payments, but also the new utility coefficient, projected ESPS, CUFIN balance for possible dividend decrees and, if applicable, possible tax losses to be amortized.

Recommendations:

The Tax Projection work must be a coordinated process between the accounting and finance department of the company and its tax advisor, to provide an overview prior to the annual declaration that allows decision-making to the general management.